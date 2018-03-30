Angels' Ian Kinsler: Hitting leadoff Friday
Kinsler (groin) will bat leadoff against the A's on Friday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kinsler sat out Opening Day to gain some additional rest after dealing with groin tightness early in the week. The 35-year-old will make his Angels' debut at second base, shifting Zack Cozart back to third base.
