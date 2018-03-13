Angels' Ian Kinsler: Homers batting leadoff
Kinsler went 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of runs scored in Monday's spring win over the Reds.
Kinsler has been serving as the Angels' leadoff hitter this spring, a role that he will likely fill once the games begin to count. The 35-year-old could post strong run totals hitting in front of Mike Trout and co. after averaging 100.3 runs per season over his last four years in Detroit. Kinsler's .236 batting average in 2017 was anchored down by an abnormally-low .244 BABIP, so we could see an increase in that department to compliment his 20-homer, 10-steal potential.
