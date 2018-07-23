Angels' Ian Kinsler: Homers in three-hit day
Kinsler went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two RBI and three runs in the Angels' 14-5 win over the Astros on Sunday.
Kinsler hasn't had a banner season at the plate so far, but he's been in a nice groove of late, as he's now hit safely in seven straight and launched his 12th long ball of the season with this eight-inning shot off J.D. Davis. Even with the recent hot stretch, the veteran infielder is still slashing just .227/.287/.385 through 335 at-bats this season.
