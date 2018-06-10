Kinsler went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Twins.

Kinsler didn't extend his home run streak to four games, but he did manage to reach base four times. Since seeing his average dip to .207 after a hitless game on June 5, Kinsler has gone 8-for-17 with three home runs, five RBI and six runs scored. His batting average still sits at just .229 for the season, but that is his highest mark since May 4.