Kinsler (groin) was activated off the 10-day disabled list Thursday and will lead off and start at second base against the Royals.

Kinsler hit the DL after aggravating the groin injury in the second game of the season. Ryan Schimpf was sent back to Triple-A Salt Lake as the 35-year-old Kinsler will serve as table-setter for Mike Trout and Justin Upton on Thursday.