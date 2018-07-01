Angels' Ian Kinsler: Moved down in order
Kinsler batted seventh and went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.
Kinsler was demoted to seventh in the order after serving as the Halos' primary leadoff hitter for a good chunk of the season. The move could be related to the second baseman's poor on-base skills this year (.218 batting average and .280 on-base percentage), coupled with his recent surge in power (eight homers in the month of June). In an ironic twist of fate, Kinsler responded by reaching base three times for the first time since June 10. Kole Calhoun led off and went 0-for-5 Saturday, so it's unclear how long this new lineup configuration will stick.
