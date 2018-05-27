Angels' Ian Kinsler: Moves back down in order
Kinsler will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Yankees, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Kinsler was dropped from the leadoff role for about a week earlier this month, but had reclaimed his spot at the top of the order for five games in a row before receiving Saturday off. Since the return to the leadoff spot failed to spark Kinsler, the veteran will now move back down in the order while Zack Cozart steps in as the Angels' table setter. Kinsler is slashing .182/.255/.270 across 165 plate appearances this season, making it increasingly difficult to justify rostering him outside of AL-only and very deep mixed leagues.
