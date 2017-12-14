Angels' Ian Kinsler: Officially traded to Angels
Kinsler was traded to the Angels on Wednesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The deal is finally official after briefly being held up due to undisclosed reasons. Kinsler, who batted just .236/.313/.412 in 139 games last season, should immediately takeover as the team's starting second baseman next season. Even in what can be considered a down year for the veteran, he swatted 22 homers and will inevitably be an upgrade at the keystone for an Angels team that saw their second basemen turn in a combined .207/.274/.318 line last season. He'll likely slide into the top portion of the team's batting order and should benefit from being surrounded by the likes of Mike Trout, Albert Pujols and Justin Upton. The Tigers will receive Wilkel Hernandez and Troy Montgomery in return, according to Anthony Fenech of the Detroit Free Press.
