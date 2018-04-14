Angels' Ian Kinsler: Out of Saturday's lineup
Kinsler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.
He played in back-to-back games after coming off the disabled list earlier this week, but will get a breather after stealing two bases and going 3-for-4 in Friday's win. Zack Cozart gets the start at second base and leads off while Luis Valbuena starts at the hot corner.
More News
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Swipes two bags in Friday's win•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Hits homer in first game back from DL•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Leading off Thursday•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Expects to be back Thursday•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Unsure if he'll return Tuesday•
-
Angels' Ian Kinsler: Won't be out long•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...