Kinsler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Royals, 610 Sports Radio Kansas City reports.

He played in back-to-back games after coming off the disabled list earlier this week, but will get a breather after stealing two bases and going 3-for-4 in Friday's win. Zack Cozart gets the start at second base and leads off while Luis Valbuena starts at the hot corner.

