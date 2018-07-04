Angels' Ian Kinsler: Out of Wednesday's lineup
Kinsler is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against Seattle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Kinsler will hit the bench for the first time since June 23 after starting the past nine games. Over that span, he's hit just .189/.211/.297 with two extra-base hits and two RBI. David Fletcher will man second base in his stead.
