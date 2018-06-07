Kinsler went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 victory over the Royals.

Kinsler's early-season struggles have been well documented, but he appears to be turning things around during a nine-game stretch in which he is batting .351 (13-for-37) with four homers, eight RBI and eight runs scored. This has easily been the veteran's best stretch at the plate this season, and he has solidified his place as the Halos' leadoff hitter in the process.