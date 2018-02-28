Angels' Ian Kinsler: Potentially leading off in 2018

Kinsler could be the Angels' leadoff hitter in 2018, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Nothing concrete has come forth at this point, but manager Mike Scioscia did fill the lineup card for Wednesday's spring game with all of the Angels regulars and had Kinsler atop the order. The veteran's strong on-base and contact skills play well in a leadoff role, and it could be a boon to his value with the likes of Mike Trout and Justin Upton hitting behind him. This situation could change as spring training continues, but things look good for Kinsler if he can remain at the top of the Angels' revamped order.