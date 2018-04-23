Kinsler went 2-for-5 with a run scored Sunday in the loss to the Giants.

Kinsler is off to a solid start this season, slashing .286/.333/.371 with one home run and two RBI in nine games. After a short stint on the disabled list, Kinsler appears healthy and is expected to see plenty of opportunities at second base if he can avoid injury moving forward. The Angels begin a three-game series with the Astros on Monday.