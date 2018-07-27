Kinsler went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two RBI and a trio of runs scored in Thursday's 12-8 victory over the White Sox.

The 36-year-old received a routine day off Wednesday, and he returned to the lineup with a bang Thursday. Kinsler has been quietly picking things up at the plate this month, slashing .303/.361/.455 with two homers and two steals in July. The veteran's BABIP currently sits at a career-worst .229, so there is reason to believe that he will continue to build on his .234 batting average to complement his 13 homers and nine steals this season.

