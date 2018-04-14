Angels' Ian Kinsler: Swipes two bags in Friday's win
Kinsler went 3-for-4 with two runs scored, an RBI and two stolen bases in Friday's 5-4 win over the Royals.
The veteran second baseman has wasted no time in generating fantasy value since coming off the disabled list, homering Thursday in his first game back before filling up the box score Friday. Kinsler's spot at the top of the Angels' order seems secure, and if his BABIP rebounds from last year's .244, he should be able to contribute once again in all five traditional roto categories.
