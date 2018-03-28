Angels' Ian Kinsler: Will likely avoid DL
Kinsler (groin) will likely open the season on the Angels' active roster, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kinsler was scratched from Monday's spring game due to groin tightness, but he's reportedly making solid enough progress to avoid a trip to the disabled list to open the season. His status for Thursday's Opening Day showdown against the A's remains up in the air, but even if Kinsler isn't able to play, it doesn't sound like he'll be sidelined too much longer.
