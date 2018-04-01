Angels' Ian Kinsler: Won't be out long

Kinsler (groin) doesn't expect to be need more than the minimum 10 days on the disabled list, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kinsler dealt with groin tightness at the end of spring training and, while he made the Opening Day roster, the issue flared up again Friday night. He was placed on the disabled list but could be back as soon as April 10. Zack Cozart is likely to slide over to second base in his absence, with Luis Valbuena and Jefry Marte receiving starts at third.