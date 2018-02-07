Angels' Ian Krol: Invited to Angels camp
Krol signed a minor-league contract with the Angels which includes an invitation to spring training, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Krol spent the 2017 season with the Braves, struggling to a 5.33 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB across 49 innings of relief before being cut loose in October. Still, the 26-year-old southpaw has proven he can be an effective reliever -- evidenced by his 3.18 ERA across 51 innings in 2016 -- so he'll get a chance to break camp with the Angels in a low-to-mid-leverage relief role.
