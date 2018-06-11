Blash was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Blash will head right into the Angels' lineup, batting seventh and playing right field against the Mariners. He hit a very strong .324/.421/.746 in 47 games for Salt Lake, though he has just a .201/.322/.332 line in 289 career major-league plate appearances. Michael Hermosillo was optioned to Salt Lake in a corresponding move.

