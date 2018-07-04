Angels' Jabari Blash: Recalled from minors
Blash was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Blash has only appeared in seven games for the Angels this year but was hitting the ball well at the Triple-A level at this time of this transaction, slashing .332/.439/.766 with 23 home runs and 51 RBI for the Bees in 58 games. With Chris Young (hamstring) likely headed to the disabled list in a corresponding move, Blash will serve as a fourth outfielder behind Justin Upton, Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun while he's with the team.
