The Angels recalled Blash from Triple-A Salt Lake, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Blash will start in right field and bat seventh Sunday against the Mariners, according to Fletcher.

Blash has been one of the most-feared hitters in the Pacific Coast League this season, as he carried an enormous 1.291 OPS into Sunday before receiving the well-deserved promotion. The 28-year-old has been dominant at Triple-A the past four seasons, but his 35.8 percent strikeout rate over 279 plate appearances in the majors has prevented Blash from gaining much traction at the game's top level. Though he'll pick up a start Sunday, Blash is unlikely to handle a full-time role during his time with the big club unless one of Mike Trout, Justin Upton or Kole Calhoun sustains an injury.