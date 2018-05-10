Angels' Jabari Blash: Sent back to minors
Blash was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.
This is somewhat of a surprise, as Blash had been starting in right field for the Angels the past three days. He only collected two hits in his brief cup of coffee with the team, but he'll head back to the minors to get more playing time. Keynan Middleton was activated from the disabled list to replace him on the active roster.
