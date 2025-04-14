The Angels outrighted Dashwood to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday.

Dashwood will stick around in the Angels organization after going unclaimed off waivers when he was designated for assignment last Thursday. The Angels protected Dashwood from the Rule 5 Draft this past winter by adding him to the 40-man roster, but the 27-year-old lefty reliever has yet to make his MLB debut. He had gotten off to a rough start to the season at Salt Lake, yielding 12 earned runs over two innings across four appearances before being DFA'd.