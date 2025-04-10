The Angels designated Dashwood for assignment Thursday.

With the Angels needing extra corner-infield depth at the big-league level after Yoan Moncada (thumb) landed on the injured list, Dashwood will give up his spot on the 40-man roster to J.D. Davis, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Salt Lake. Dashwood earned a spot on the Angels' 40-man roster this winter after turning in a 2.70 ERA and 0.70 WHIP while striking out 15 over 10 innings, but he struggled mightily through his first three appearances at Salt Lake this season, giving up 12 earned runs on 11 hits and three walks over two innings. As a 27-year-old relief prospect who has yet to reach the big leagues, Dashwood has a good chance of clearing waivers and remaining in the Angels organization.