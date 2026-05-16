Kochanowicz (2-3) allowed six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings to take the loss Friday versus the Dodgers.

Even with a better effort, Kochanowicz was in trouble, as the Angels failed to give him run support. Three homers by the Dodgers accounted for all six runs on his line, the third time this year he's given up that many runs. The long ball hasn't typically been a problem for the right-hander, who had allowed just two homers over his first eight starts of the year. He's now at a 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 34:25 K:BB through 51.1 innings over nine starts. Kochanowicz is lined up to make his next start at home versus the Athletics, but with a high walk rate (4.4 BB/9) and low strikeout rate (6.0 K/9), he's a risky fantasy option in most matchups.