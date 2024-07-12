Kochanowicz (0-1) was charged with the loss against the Mariners on Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits over three innings while striking out one.

Kochanowicz got beat up out of the gate in his major league debut, allowing four consecutive hits to open the contest while also hitting Luke Raley with a pitch. The 23-year-old would allow four runs in the frame, though only three would be charged to him on account of a fielding error from Luis Guillorme. Kochanowicz then went 1-2-3 through the second before surrendering a leadoff homer to Cal Raleigh in the third, though the right-hander would at least make it through the inning before being relieved by Kenny Rosenberg to begin the fourth. It was an ugly first start for the rookie, who will look to bounce back strong following the All-Star break if given another opportunity.