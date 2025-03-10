Kochanowicz tossed four perfect innings with two strikeouts in a Cactus League start against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Kochanowicz was ultra efficient in the outing, needing just 44 pitches to get through four frames. In fact, the righty was so efficient that he threw more pitches in the bullpen following his departure from the game. Kochanowicz is competing with Reid Detmers for the Angels' fifth-starter role this spring. While Detmers has been fine with a 3.52 ERA and 4:2 K:BB over 7.2 innings, Kochanowicz has been better, giving up just one earned run and posting a 6:1 K:BB across nine frames.