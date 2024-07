Kochanowicz will be recalled from Double-A Rocket City to make his major-league debut Thursday versus the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Kochanowicz has thrown two complete games over his last three outings, although his overall numbers -- a 4.55 ERA and 79:23 K:BB over 91 innings covering 16 starts -- leave something to be desired. He's taking the rotation spot vacated by Davis Daniel, who has been optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake by the Angels.