Kochanowicz was unable to start Thursday's Cactus League game against the Cubs as planned due to an illness, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kochanowicz has been sick this week, and while the Angels were holding out hope he could be ready to take the ball Thursday, he's not up to it yet. Caden Dana will draw the start for the Halos instead. Kochanowicz has already made one start this spring and should be ready to pitch again in a few days. He's competing for the final spot in the Angels rotation.
More News
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Has so-so opening audition•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Top option for fifth-starter role•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Loses despite quality start•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Let down by bullpen Tuesday•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Delivers quality start Wednesday•
-
Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Saddled with fifth loss•