Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Rejoins Angels' rotation
By RotoWire Staff
The Angels recalled Kochanowicz from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Kochanowicz is set to rejoin the rotation with a start Monday against the Rangers, and he should have an opportunity to remain with the big club indefinitely. The sinkerballer has posted an uninspiring 6.03 ERA and 1.63 WHIP with 65 strikeouts over 94 innings in 19 starts with the Halos in 2025.
