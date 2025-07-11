default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

The Angels optioned Kochanowicz to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday.

Kochanowicz was lit up during his latest outing Thursday, surrendering eight runs to the Rangers in just 2.2 innings. He'll now look to get back on track in the minors, and the Angels will bring up Jake Eder to provide some additional bullpen depth heading into the All-Star break.

More News