Angels' Jack Kochanowicz: Selected by Angels

The Angels have selected Kochanowicz with the No. 92 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Kochanowicz brings good size to the table, which helps him get up to 95 on the radar gun, impressive for a high schooler. He also throws an effective curveball and has a changeup with potential. There is definitely room for upside with Kochanowicz, and if he can regularly use the third pitch in his arsenal, he profiles as a pitcher who can stick as a starter.