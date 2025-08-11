Kochanowicz (3-10) took the loss against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout over three innings.

Kochanowicz threw just 50 of 84 pitches for strikes and allowed nine hard-hit balls, seven of which turned into hits. This marks the third time in four starts that the 24-year-old has given up at least five earned runs, and he's now gone winless since May 16. He'll carry a 6.19 ERA, 1.69 WHIP and 71:55 K:BB across 107.2 innings into a road matchup with the Athletics next weekend.