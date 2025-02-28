Kochanowicz (illness) will throw a simulated game Friday and is expected to start Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Guardians, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was unable to start as scheduled Thursday due to an illness, but his return to the mound a day later indicates there's no cause for concern. Kochanowicz posted a 3.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 25:10 K:BB across 65.1 innings as a rookie last year and is competing for the No. 5 spot in the Halos' rotation during spring training.