Kochanowicz may have a leg up to open the 2025 season as the Angels' fifth starter, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Newcomers Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks appear set to join Tyler Anderson and Jose Soriano in the rotation, which leaves one spot up for grabs. Reid Detmers and Chase Silseth (elbow) will almost certainly compete for that slot during spring training, and youngsters Caden Dana, George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri could be in the mix as well, but Bollinger considers Kochanowicz to be the favorite based on his strong finish last year. Over his last nine starts, Kochanowicz posted a 2.78 ERA over 58.1 innings and hurled eight quality starts, though he struck out a meager 20 batters during that span. The latter figure limits his fantasy stock quite a bit, and there's no guarantee that he'll even open the campaign in the majors if he struggles in exhibition play.