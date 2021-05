Kruger was designated for assignment by the Angels on Friday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Kruger spent a single day on the big-league roster as the backup for Kurt Suzuki, with Max Stassi dealing with a concussion. He got to make his big-league debut off the bench but did not get into the game. Drew Butera was acquired in a trade with the Rangers in a corresponding move and will fill the backup catcher role.