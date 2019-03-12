Kruger went 2-for-6 with a home run, a triple, two runs scored and six RBI in Monday's game against Texas.

Kruger didn't start the ballgame, but he left his mark by launching a three-run homer in the seventh inning and by lacing a triple to right field in the ninth to plate three more. He slashed .305/.328/.443 with four homers and 24 RBI at Double-A Mobile last season, where he figures to begin his 2019 campaign.