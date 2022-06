Mayfield was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake and is starting at second base Wednesday against the Red Sox.

The 31-year-old was demoted to Triple-A in mid-May but will rejoin the Angels on Wednesday with Luis Rengifo headed to the paternity list. Mayfield has appeared in 20 MLB games this season and has a .220/.270/.322 slash line with one home run, six RBI and one stolen base.