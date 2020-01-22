Angels' Jacob Barnes: Gets minors deal from Angels
Barnes agreed to a minor-league contract with the Angels earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
Barnes' deal is believed to include an invitation to big-league spring training, but his lack of a 40-man roster spot will hinder his chances of breaking camp with the Angels. The 29-year-old was a key piece of the Milwaukee bullpen in 2017 and 2018, but he was disastrous across 33 appearances in the majors last season between the Brewers and Royals, posting a 7.44 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in 32.2 innings.
