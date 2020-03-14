Angels' Jacob Barnes: In contention for bullpen spot
Barnes is a candidate to begin the regular season in the Angels' bullpen, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels signed Barnes to a minor-league contract in the offseason following a disastrous 2019 campaign in which the right-hander posted a 7.44 ERA in 32.2 innings between Milwaukee and Kansas City. Despite being a non-roster invitee to spring camp, Barnes has earned consideration for a big-league roster spot due to a strong spring in which he has held opponents scoreless and picked up four strikeouts over five innings. Per Fletcher, Barnes' velocity has settled back into the mid-90s after dropping to a career-low average of 93.6 mph last season as he battled injuries to his hip, shoulder and arm.
