Angels' Jacob Barnes: Spot on roster secure
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
Angels selected Barnes' contract Thursday.
The righty split time between the Brewers and Royals organizations in 2019, logging a 7.44 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 32:22 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Barnes will likely be ticketed for lower-leverage work out of the Los Angeles bullpen to begin 2020.
