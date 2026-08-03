Angels' Jacob Cozart: On move to Anaheim

The Angels acquired Cozart from the Guardians on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Jo Adell, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

With Patrick Bailey, Austin Hedges and David Fry on hand as catching options at the big-league level and prospect Cooper Ingle lingering at Triple-A Columbus, the Guardians have dealt from their catching excess to address other needs on the roster ahead of the trade deadline. After moving Bo Naylor to the Brewers over the weekend, the Guardians will now send Cozart to the Angels, where he should have a higher standing on the organizational catching depth chart. Cozart, 23, is regarded as a glove-first prospect with a plus throwing arm. He lacks any standout tools as a hitter but had been a near-league-average producer at Double-A Akron this season with a .239/.330/.384 slash line (96 wRC+) to go with 10 home runs and one stolen base in 79 games.