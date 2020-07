Rhame is not expected to be ready for the start of the season, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

It doesn't sound like Rhame -- who was claimed off waivers last week -- will have enough time to build up after reporting to camp Tuesday. He should get a shot in the majors once he's ready to go, as pitching coach Mickey Callaway indicated the hard-throwing righty could eventually develop into an impact reliever for the Angels.