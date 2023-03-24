site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Jacob Webb: Sent out to minor-league camp
RotoWire Staff
Mar 24, 2023
6:37 pm ET
Webb was reassigned Friday to the minor-league side of Angels camp.
Webb impressed with 10 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings this spring in the Cactus League, but he'll open the 2023 season in the bullpen at Triple-A Salt Lake. He could be a contributor for the Halos at some point this year.
