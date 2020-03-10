Angels' Jahmai Jones: Heading to Triple-A
Jones was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Jones struggled in 130 games at the Double-A level last season, hitting just .234/.308/.324. Given that he'd already played 48 games at that level in 2018, however, the Angels are apparently content to have him climb the ladder despite his poor performance at the plate.
More News
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Playing well in Arizona Fall League•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Returning to Arizona Fall League•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Heads to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Invited to major-league camp•
-
Angels' Jahmai Jones: Drives in five at Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball Today Draft Kit
Our Draft Kit is like having the Fantasy Baseball Today crew by your side while you are building...
-
No. 1 Contenders: First base
Bargain first basemen who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are four candidates.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Simmons
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Catcher
Bargain catchers who could become No. 1 at the position for 2021? Here are five candidates.
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: So many injuries!
What's the latest on Justin Verlander and Willie Calhoun? How are Eugenio Suarez and Yordan...