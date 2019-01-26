Angels' Jahmai Jones: Invited to major-league camp
Jones was invited to the Angels' major-league spring training camp on Friday.
Jones reached Double-A Mobile for the first time last season. He hit a mediocre .245/.335/.375 in 48 games at that level, so he'll likely need some more seasoning before he's under serious consideration for a roster spot.
