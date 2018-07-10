Angels' Jahmai Jones: Moves up to Double-A
Jones was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Tuesday.
He didn't earn the promotion in the same manner he has earned previous promotions, but after 116 career games at High-A, it seems the Angels wanted to give Jones a trial by fire against Double-A pitching. Jones, who moved from the outfield to second base this year, hit .235/.338/.383 with eight home runs and 13 steals in 75 games at High-A.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....