Jones was promoted to Double-A Mobile on Tuesday.

He didn't earn the promotion in the same manner he has earned previous promotions, but after 116 career games at High-A, it seems the Angels wanted to give Jones a trial by fire against Double-A pitching. Jones, who moved from the outfield to second base this year, hit .235/.338/.383 with eight home runs and 13 steals in 75 games at High-A.

