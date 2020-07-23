Jones is not included on the Angels' 30-man roster.
Jones has yet to play beyond the Double-A level, so his exclusion from the Opening Day roster is no surprise. The 22-year-old was expected to start the campaign with Triple-A Salt Lake before spring training was suspended, but he'll instead head to the team's alternate training site.
