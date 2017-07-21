Jones was promoted to High-A Inland Empire on Thursday.

Jones has reversed course after a tough start to the season at Low-A Burlington, slashing .272/.338/.425 over 86 games with nine home runs and 30 RBI. The top prospect has also been tearing up the basepaths when he gets on, recording 18 stolen bases. Although the 19-year-old is still a couple years away from the big leagues, his ascent through the minors serves as a positive sign for the future.