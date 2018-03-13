The Angels reassigned Jones to their minor-league camp Saturday.

The toolsy Jones had earned an invite to his first big-league spring training after breaking out last season with a .282/.348/.446 line, 14 home runs and 27 steals across stops at Low-A Burlington and High-A Inland Empire. Look for the 20-year-old to open the 2018 campaign at the latter destination, with a promotion to Double-A Mobile likely in store for him by midseason if he's able to pick up where he left off in 2017.