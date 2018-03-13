Play

The Angels reassigned Jones to their minor-league camp Saturday.

The toolsy Jones had earned an invite to his first big-league spring training after breaking out last season with a .282/.348/.446 line, 14 home runs and 27 steals across stops at Low-A Burlington and High-A Inland Empire. Look for the 20-year-old to open the 2018 campaign at the latter destination, with a promotion to Double-A Mobile likely in store for him by midseason if he's able to pick up where he left off in 2017.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories